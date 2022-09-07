Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg has always been an eclectic hobby guy. He has famously liked to set challenges for himself, ranging from borderline freak shit like ‘only eating meat he’d killed himself’ (admirable, sure, but definitely freaky), to more mundane stuff like ‘doing a big road trip that makes people think you’re running for office.’ In recent years, Zuckerberg has abandoned his yearly tradition of setting personal goals in favor of business jargon, but it’s clear that Zuck still likes to try new things. Like many mid-thirties dudes searching for a renewed sense of self, he has now turned to combat sports.

On Saturday, Zuck posted the following footage of him training with Taiwanese-born MMA fighter Khai “The Shadow” Wu, an up-and-coming pro who later that day lost by unanimous decision in a UFC-linked minor promotion. The clip immediately made the rounds, earning glowing comments from the UFC, Conor McGregor, and (disappointingly) one of the striking analysis accounts I follow. Clearly, the PR-play worked. But can Zuck actually fight? Let’s discuss.