The world is going to hell.

Yes, it’s bad out there, and only getting worse. As we speak, Donald Trump’s agenda of national re-segregation and technocratic dystopia rolls on unchallenged in Washington, save for a few determined (but, let’s be honest, largely ineffectual) voices of opposition. Who knows how many government programs will have been cut by the time you finish reading this blog? How many marginalized people will have been arrested, detained, and deported before this sentence ends? What sort of life-saving medical advances will be snuffed out before they make it out of the petri dish? And all because the president of the United States has turned over the reins of government to the one person on Earth who might actually be even more of a racist monster than he is.

So, yeah, the world is going to hell these days. And because of that, I think it’s more important than ever to find and embrace the moments of genuine comedy — the ones that offer even the tiniest pin-pricks of light against the pitch-black backdrop of whatever the fuck historians will eventually call our current era (assuming there are any historians left if-and-when we come out the other side of this thing).

What I’m saying is: Thank you Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter. Thank you for giving me the rare gift of sincere laughter. Thank you for being a friend. Well, okay, no, not a friend, but at least for providing us all with a truly delightful distraction in these dumb and dark times.

Here’s what happened.