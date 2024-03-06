Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via Getty Images

President Joe Biden swept every Democratic primary race on Super Tuesday last night, which you would sort of hope would be the case considering he is an incumbent running basically unopposed. There are signs, however, that some things are not going particularly well for the 81-year-old, who is trying to defend his political and material support of an ongoing genocide.

Per the Huffington Post:

Nearly 20% of Minnesota Democratic voters opted to vote “uncommitted” in Tuesday’s presidential primary, as efforts gain momentum to send a message to President Joe Biden about his backing of Israel amid the soaring civilian casualties in its war in Gaza. More than 45,000 voters cast their ballots for “uncommitted” ― over twice the number of those voting for Biden challenger Rep. Dean Phillips (Minn.), who received a little fewer than 19,000 votes. Last week, Michigan similarly registered 100,000 “uncommitted” votes, more than 13% of the total turnout, against Biden.

This is, to put it mildly, not what you want to see in two Midwestern battleground states. Biden carried Minnesota by more than 7 percent in 2020, but in 2016, Hillary Clinton only took it by 1.5 percent. Michigan went to Biden by just under 3 percent in 2020. These states are in play. This is a problem. But you wouldn’t know that from talking to the Biden campaign, whose primary messaging strategy thus far seems to have been inspired by that meme of the cartoon dog in the house on fire.