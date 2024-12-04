KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

It is important to realize, sometimes, that the worst people in the world still have feelings. Not everyone in the Trump administration or connected to it is a sociopath. Deeply fucked up, maybe; evil, almost certainly—but still human. Donald Trump is a human being. He feels, he thinks, perhaps in his own way he even loves.

Anyway, I say all that not to build sympathy for any of these guys but just to make it that much more fun when you realize that they all fucking hate each other.

Many of them, particularly in this new crew of grifters and degenerates and barely-qualified dick riders, are miserable and angry and afraid. Sure, they derive joy in harsh and toxic ways from political or financial or interpersonal triumphs, but the guys at the top? Their lives are a vicious snake pit devoid of the positive human relationships that make life worth living.

Case in point: Vivek Ramaswamy and his prospective “DOGE” colleague Elon Musk.