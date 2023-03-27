Photo by Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images

Have you heard? Israeli democracy is thriving! Thanks to the rage over Benjamin Netanyahu’s (now-delayed) plans to make sure no judge or other human being can ever tell him what to do ever again, the Israeli people have risen up and defended their cherished rights and freedoms. It’s a victory for the masses, an electrifying sign that Israel’s civil society will not bend to tyranny! Woooo!

Oh, hey, Israelis, quick thing while I’ve got you here: you’re in the streets and going on strike (I thought you guys were against that kind of thing, but I guess I was wrong) and threatening to quit the army during your big battle with authoritarianism, so it sure seems like you are into civil liberties and human rights and all that cool stuff. That’s why I’m certain that when I tell you about what the very same government you’re protesting has been doing to a group of people called “Palestinians,” you’ll be outraged!

[crickets]

You will be outraged, won’t you???