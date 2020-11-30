Share this postWhat in God's Namewww.discourseblog.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailWhat in God's NamejackNov 30, 2020CommentShareCOVID...is....the Grinch.What...Siiiiiiiiiiigggghhhhhhhhhhh.Context if you need it (there was even MUSIC involved):https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1333452618623029257This awful man WON A LITERAL EMMY for this shit.CommentCommentShareShare
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.