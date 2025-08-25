Picked this one because his thumbs look weird. ( YouTube )

We live in what could objectively be called “slightly not-so-great times.” Everywhere you look, something terrible is happening, and the only people enjoying themselves are either huge assholes or straight-up Nazis or both.

I personally am running out of ways to wrap up conversations about how bad everything is—which feels like a lot of conversations these days. Like, how do you pivot from the inevitable fascism chat to something else? “Everything sucks.” “Bad.” “Grim.” “Bleak.” “Concerned sound.” “We’re all gonna die hahahahaha.”

It’s important in bleak, grim, concerned sounds periods such as this one to try to find some kind of joy—to connect with the things in the world that, even for a moment, dust off that top layer of end-times depression and crack a ray of sunshine through all of the gloom.

And that’s why, for the first time in my life, I find myself grateful to Andrew Cuomo.

I know, it weirds me out too. This is one of the grossest, evilest guys around! And yet. Cuomo is now performing what might be his greatest act of public service. How? By running one of the worst, and therefore most entertaining, election campaigns the world has ever seen.

If you, unlike me, don’t live in New York City (don’t worry, you’re forgiven), you might not have been following Cuomo’s current run to become our mayor. But it’s been awesome, because Cuomo has just constantly embarrassed himself, both on and off camera—and every time you think he can’t plunge to new depths of embarrassment, he proves you wrong.

So today, I wanted to take you on a little journey through the highlights of Andrew Cuomo’s humiliation tour. I hope it gives you that spark of happiness that it gives me.

Let’s start with the ultimate pie in the face, one that Cuomo will probably be smashing dinner plates about for the rest of his days.