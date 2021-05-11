Andrew Yang, the former presidential candidate, and current frontrunner to become the next mayor of New York City, is enjoying some, shall we say, extremely fucked company lately.

It stems from this pathetically one-sided, depressingly by-the-numbers statement about Israel's current military operation against the Palestinians.

https://twitter.com/AndrewYang/status/1391897869137887234

Does Yang really know what he's talking about here, or even care all that deeply about what's actually happening in Jerusalem? I have my theories, but ultimately, who's to say? Well, I'll tell you who: the absolute worst conservative ghouls imaginable, who spent Monday evening salivating over Yang's obsequious Mad Libs of a statement to the point where you've gotta ask yourself whether Yang might not have been better off running as a Republican.

Let's go down the list!

The Zodiac Killer:

https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1391922321259208705

John McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, whose father was John McCain:

https://twitter.com/MeghanMcCain/status/1391905019671293954

This fucking guy:

https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1391904182999814144

A literal white nationalist:

https://twitter.com/StephenM/status/1391919189435236357

DONJ!

https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1392097934162997254

Andrew, my man. My dude. You absolutely ridiculous carpetbagger. Here's my advice to you: if these are the people who think you're doing a great job, then perhaps it's time you reevaluate your, y'know, everything. You're a math guy, right? This is basic addition: a bad statement + the worst, most bigoted, most opportunistic shitheads the American right has to offer = you done fucked up, pal.