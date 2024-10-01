Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

As I write this, the world appears to be fully coming apart at the seams; catastrophic flooding in North Carolina; spiraling violence across the Middle East; the Mets are in the playoffs. It’s bad news everywhere I look.

And yet, in spite of the more immediate, more acute calamities that seem to get worse with each successive New York Times push notification, the thing that’s really stuck in my craw this week has nothing to do with sectarian war, or the inescapable effects of climate change. Instead, I’m annoyed by a bad newsletter. Maybe even The Worst, as far as newsletters go.

I’m talking, of course, about Bari Weiss’ The Free Press.