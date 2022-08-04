Do you have what it takes to weigh “the great human questions of our time”? Do you love disgraced-New York Times opinion columnist-turned-fake educator Bari Weiss? Then I regret to inform you you just missed the two-week, non-degree, non-accredited experience of a lifetime (or at least of summer 2022).

The University of Austin, stylized as UATX, held its first “Forbidden Courses” program, which seems to be the first offering from the “school” other than a website, back in June, and now they’ve published a stirring video highlighting all that was accomplished when the first batch of UATX scholars met in…Dallas. (It’s a fake school! Nothing matters!)