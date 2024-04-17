For 25 years, Uri Berliner was a writer and editor at National Public Radio. When he announced his resignation on Wednesday in the middle of one of the media’s endless stupid scandals over “woke,” he was a “senior business editor” for the nonprofit. Here is how Uri Berliner describes himself:

You know the stereotype of the NPR listener: an EV-driving, Wordle-playing, tote bag–carrying coastal elite. It doesn’t precisely describe me, but it’s not far off. I’m Sarah Lawrence–educated, was raised by a lesbian peace activist mother, I drive a Subaru, and Spotify says my listening habits are most similar to people in Berkeley. I fit the NPR mold. I’ll cop to that.

Okay. We’re all on the same page. That paragraph, it may not shock you to learn, is from an essay that Berliner wrote for The Free Press, Bari Weiss’s anti-woke publication that we have had to mention far too many times on this website. Already the tired contours of this controversy are beginning to take shape. Let us sketch in the rest as briefly as possible.

On April 9, Berliner pens a freelance essay for The Free Press headlined “I’ve Been at NPR for 25 Years. Here’s How We Lost America’s Trust.” In it, Berliner criticizes the network’s coverage of, among other things, Russiagate, the Hunter Biden laptop story, transgender issues, and the George Floyd protests while also calling out the network’s internal shift toward various diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. NPR, seeing the essay and not liking it all that much, especially because Berliner hadn’t okayed it with them before writing it, suspended him. Today, Berliner resigned.