There’s no universal agreement on what it looks like when a person’s soul leaves their body—when that spark of humanity inside you goes “hoo boy, I’m done here” and runs for the hills. Sure, we know that clearly soulless people—Stephen Miller, say—exist, but pinpointing the moment that all goodness and decency leached out of them is well-nigh impossible. After all, there were presumably so many different opportunities for their souls to peace out. Who’s to say what the tipping point was in a life so badly lived?

But even if we’ll never be able to figure out the exact moment when someone’s evil switch gets turned on, it can be pretty easy to spot the signs that de-souling has taken place—that a person has definitively crossed over to the bad side.

Which brings me to Bari Weiss. “But she’s been evil forever!” you might say. Yes, true. But Weiss now finds herself at the peak of her influence. And she is using that influence to produce what I can only describe as Nazi-style propaganda on behalf of the Israeli government regarding the famine in Gaza.

Everyone with eyes can see that there is a starvation crisis in Gaza, and that it has been caused by Israel. But, for months, Weiss has been using her Free Press site to posit the theory, “uh, what if all of that is a lie?” And now, along with her collaborators, she has brought things to a place that is despicable even for her—that takes her baseline of evil and yanks it up to levels only rarely before seen.