New CBS News honcho Bari Weiss has been at her new gig for a few days now, so I thought it’d be fun (?) to see how she’s doing now that her brand of flimsy rubber journalism has met the pothole-riddled road of network television. Surely what Paramount CEO David Ellison described as Weiss’ “passion for reaching broad audiences through rigorous, fact-based reporting” has returned the network of Murrow and Cronkite to its role as a beacon of journalism during these dark and uncertain times, right?

Turns out? Not so much. In fact, in keeping with pretty much the entire arc of her career in media, early reviews of Weiss’ tenure have been decidedly, uh, well.. bad. Who could have seen it coming?

Let’s review Weiss’ terrible first week at CBS.