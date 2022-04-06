Biden speaks at the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference today in DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

I am such a dogshit sucker for a tiny glimmer of hope that this video is good to me. Just look at this!

Wow, yes!! Fuck you, Amazon! There we go! Finally, we have the President of the United States, who is famously (supposedly) pro-union, calling out one of the worst abusers of labor in this country by name. This is something that he was not willing to do when Amazon was illegally and blatantly quashing a union campaign in Bessemer, AL, but now that Amazon’s workers won this week in Staten Island, he is. Funny how that works! It appears when you have enough momentum behind something and there are fewer political roadblocks to doing it, Biden is willing to say things that are good!