Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

The world is a big, scary place, especially these past few weeks. It’s full of things that often seem wildly beyond our control. Nevertheless, dear readers, I suspect that all of you have the emotional maturity and good sense of mind to go about your lives with the sort of dignity and stoic resolve that befits a subscriber to this illustrious newsletter. You are, after all, people of good taste and fine moral fiber—you wouldn’t be here if you weren’t.

Still, not everyone is quite so dignified when it comes to facing the big bad world out there. Some people, when they find themselves at a mildly uncomfortable nexus in their lives, simply fall to pieces.

Share

With that in mind, I’d like to call your attention to this recent Yahoo Finance interview with Kevin Paffrath, a “financial analyst (yawn), Tesla investor (shudder) and YouTuber (barf) who had the distinct honor and privilege of listening in on Elon Musk’s 3rd Quarter Tesla earnings call earlier this month.

Suffice it to say, it sounds like things didn’t go so well.

The video is below.