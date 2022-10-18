Last week, Discourse’s own Jack Mirkinson asked me if I wanted to write something along the lines of “Big Week For The Jews” — a callback to one of his own iconic blogs — after Kanye West announced he was going “Defcon 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” to the support/indifference/contortionist excuse-making from the usual conservative dipshits and opportunists. As this site’s resident Judaism explainer (happy simchat torah, by the way) I readily agreed, and started making grand plans for what I hoped would be a blog to capstone a week full of high profile antisemitism, after which I could kick back and move on with my life.

Then, as is often the case, I kind of forgot about the whole thing until Friday, at which point various issues of scheduling/laziness rendered the whole plan moot. Alas. Alack. We beat on, blogs against the current, etc. But now, seven days after Jack made his initial pitch to me, I’ve come to see my inactivity as a blessing in disguise; for as much as last week might have seemed like a whole lot, Judaism-wise, it turns out that this is the Big Week For The Jews. And it only Tuesday.