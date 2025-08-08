Discourse Blog

god bows to math
6h

YES! What absolutely delightful birds.

Many years ago, my spouse and I volunteered to help with some bird banding out on Long Island where black skimmers and American oystercatchers frequently nest (and, sometimes, piping plovers). We mostly helped corral young birds while the experienced and trained folks took care of handling and banding the birds.

At one point, there were about 6 of us full-grown human adults trying to corral one wily American oystercatcher fledging when a whole mass of kindergarten or 1st grade aged kids comes marching over the dune as part of a summer camp group. The counselor leading them saw us, quickly assessed the situation, and turned to stop the march of the kids with a few well chosen words that were soon repeated in the near unison by a dozen or so children with no volume control:

"PIPING PLOVER ALERT! PIPING PLOVER ALERT!"

I still hear those kids in my head every time I see a piping plover.

