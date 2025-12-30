Bird lovers, we are gathered here today to bestow a particular fowl with the title of Bird of the Year. This is not a task I take lightly. I’ve been doing it for four years now: in 2022, it was the black-naped pheasant-pigeon, in 2023, the great bustard, and in 2024, the kākāpō. All incredible birds, all deserving of the title.

This year, I went back and skimmed through those previous posts, both as part of my research and to relive the glory of former champions. I also hate to repeat any of my former bits, though let’s be real, I’m bound to do that from time to time. But doing that little retrospective actually inspired me…to run in the opposite direction this year. I’m throwing out the script and doing something I’ve never done before.

My past selections all came with a certain amount of backstory. I’d been thinking about them for one reason or another. They’d been in the ether. This year, I decided to chuck a dart into the recesses of my own mind and see where my metaphorical spear landed. I sat for a moment and thought about the stellar birds I’d encountered, and grabbed the first one that came to mind.

No story, no news peg, no reason, no consulting of fellow bloggers or past comments (sorry!), nothing cerebral at all, really. Pure vibes and marveling at the simple, astonishing facts of the natural world. This year was a chaotic one, and my mind is tired. I’m running toward a feeling, and not looking back.

Sorry for all the ado. Let’s get to it!! Presenting Discourse Blog’s 2025 Bird of the Year: the blue-footed booby. Marvel at this specimen!!

Yep, great job, beleaguered brain. You nailed this one.

The blue-footed booby is a marine bird that lives off the coasts of Central and South America, including the famously diverse Galápagos Islands. They love the open sea and island life, and it shows: Blue-footed boobies are powerful fliers, gracefully plunging headfirst into the ocean from great heights to catch fish. They even catch flying fish when they are still in the air!

I imagine that if you don’t already know the origin, you’re probably fixated on the “booby” of it all. Fair! The name comes from the Spanish word “bobo,” meaning silly or foolish. It was foisted upon these birds by European colonists who considered them clumsy, but (shocker) it was the colonists who were the fools. They were observing the birds on land, which is not their natural environment! The settlers were also mocking the birds for their lack of fear of human beings, which is really rich on a number of levels. I think we can all agree, fuck them. Let’s not waste more time on those stupid humans. We’ve got FEET to discuss.

Blue-footed boobies are obviously best known for their insanely vibrant sky-blue feet. Just look at these puppies!

The shade of blue varies from bird to bird and can serve as an indicator of health and of how much fresh fish a booby is eating. No surprise then that their feet are part of their mating selection. The hue, as well as a bird’s dance moves, helps guide a female in her decision-making:

I won’t be making any Wikifeet jokes in this blog, and I generally hate to veer scatological, but in this case, I must break my own rule to briefly note that blue-footed boobies often poop on their defining characteristic as a way to stay cool. Humble kings! They also form rings of defecation around their eggs because they are smart as hell. No egg is worth that trouble.

While its feet may be the blue-footed booby’s claim to fame, these birds deserve to be appreciated from head to toe. I was lucky enough to see them in person myself around this time four years ago in Mexico, and I will sincerely never forget it. It’s one of the few times in life I can remember gasping and cupping my hands over my mouth in pure awe, unable to believe that what I was seeing was real. It’s hard to convey how unnatural and stunning the blue looks in person! I’ll be meditating on moments like that as this year draws to a close. I hope you have your own marvels to ruminate on, and I hope that one day you too can take in a blue-footed booby with your own eyes. Until then, Tom Hanks is here to guide you on an end-of-year meditation.

Okay, that’s it for this year! Thank you for hanging out with us this year and enjoying the birds of the world together. It’s truly one of our favorite things to do, and we’re grateful to have found other bird freaks join in the chorus of look at a cool bird and say “hell yes.” Let’s keep doing it in 2026, shall we?

In the meantime, check out our complete Bird of the Week list, and get in touch with your bird suggestions at hello@discourseblog.com.