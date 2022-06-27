Thanks to everyone’s favorite fascists on the Supreme Court, we are now living in a post-Roe v. Wade world. This fact would be difficult enough to deal with on its own. Unfortunately, the horrendous situation America currently finds itself in is being exacerbated by the determination of many different people to say the dumbest possible shit out loud in public where everyone can see and hear them. You would have hoped that the trauma of our present moment would have paused our collective tendency to turn every societal development into a competition for the Most Likely To Succeed In Making Me Drive My Head Through A Wall With Your Stupidity Award for at least 24 hours, but nope! So many people are out here enthusiastically embarrassing themselves.

Below, you will find a sampling of some of the most braindead reactions to the end of constitutionally protected abortion in America. I apologize in advance for the migraines this list will undoubtedly cause.