If you smell the faint hint of sulfur in the air, and slight pricking in your thumbs, then you'd better believe it's CPAC week, baby! Yes, it's that magical stretch of time when the denizens of hell are granted a brief reprieve to walk this Earth in something approximating a human form.

This year's CPAC hasn't even begun yet, and already the conference is mired in controversy, after inviting — and then hastily disinviting — rapper and right wing commentator Young Pharaoh, after a Media Matters investigation uncovered his (not particularly hidden) history of saying things like "all of these big tech, media, & social media platforms are controlled by CCP & Israel through Jewish CEO & corrupt Democrats" and that "all the censorship & pedophilia on social media is being done by Israeli Jews."

Irony over a self-titled Pharaoh harboring deep and cartoonishly egregious antisemitism notwithstanding, CPAC's decision to nix him from their speakers' lineup is even funnier considering the conference's theme is "America Uncanceled." Because, if nothing else, an anti-cancel culture conference canceling an anti-cancel culture speaker for antisemitic culture canceling is a perfect encapsulation of just how filled to the brim with bullshit CPAC is — and has always been.

Consider that while Young Pharaoh's brand of antisemitism (and QAnon, and Pizzagate, and coronavirus conspiracy theories) was deemed "reprehensible" by CPAC, which claimed he has "no home with our conference or our organization," the following featured speakers are still welcome at this year's confab.

The list goes on and on, culminating in former President Donald Trump himself, a man who complains about about Jewish "disloyalty," traffics in grandiose Soros conspiracy theories, and publishes overtly antisemitic imagery.

And those are just a few of the featured speakers! I'd be willing to bet the average CPAC attendee willing to brave a pandemic just to breathe the same musky air as Sen. Ted Cruz and Sarah Huckabee Sanders probably has their own collection of exciting ideas concerning Jews, Black people, Latinx communities, cabals of child-sacrificing, Satan-worshiping Democrats, and so on.

By arbitrarily drawing their line at Young Pharaoh's bigotry and conspiracy-mongering, CPAC is essentially disproving this year's entire convention theme: the looming and immediate threat of "cancel culture." Instead, the organization is highlighting the fact that what is commonly referred to as "cancel culture" is simply "facing the consequences of your actions." And the actions CPAC has chosen to address aren't so much unique in their content, as they are in their exaggerated tone. Young Pharaoh's transgression wasn't that he barfed out a bunch of overtly antisemitic, kookoo-bananas conspiracy nonsense. It's that he did so without couching it in CPAC-approved language.

Of course, if CPAC really wanted to show that — despite the phantom menace of cancel culture — there really are some things that are beyond the pale of what the conservative/fascist movement will accept, it could do so by axing all the speakers who've echoed the various sentiments espoused by Young Pharaoh. But if they did that, by all indications, their 2021 conference would be nothing more than a suite of empty hotel ballrooms. That'll never happen. The one thing CPAC types hate more than cancel culture is caving to the zeitgeist through preemptive self-cancellation. Especially when there's still a limited number of $7,500 "premium gold package" tickets that haven't sold out yet.