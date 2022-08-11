This blog must begin with a small confession. I’m not proud of this, but it’s necessary to make this disclosure in order to proceed. A few weeks ago, my Discourse Blog colleague Aleks Chan posted this tweet in the Slack chat:

He then followed it up with “hmmmm. this really should have been a limited series” (sorry to leak this info Aleks, but this blog operates on call-out culture!) and in turn, I replied with, “i’ve had it with this. let things end!!!!”

I’m not proud of this because the truth is, I loved The Bear. It felt fresh! It was original! Ayo Edebiri is a revelation! It was a rare and blessed 30-minute show (mostly)! Jeremy Allen White and his dirtbag hair and his biceps and his unprocessed trauma? Yes chef! But The Bear is just the latest in a long line of shows I can guarantee I would have enjoyed more as a limited series. I love you, Bear, but I don’t know that I need more of you.