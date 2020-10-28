So it's come to this: Discourse Blog is having our very own Election Night Fun Party Time Death March Extravaganza, and you can be a part of it.

That's right! We're going to be live on our Twitch stream and chatting in our Discord server starting at 7 p.m. ET on Election Night. (That's Tuesday, November 3, in case you'd forgotten.)

We're going to be "on air" until, well, who knows! You might have heard that the election is going to be a little wild this year. We're just going to ride it out until our eyes are bleeding too much and our brains have turned to mush and we can't do it anymore.

What we do know is that all of your Discourse Blog faves will be there, and we're going to have some very special guests joining us, and we'll bring you the news and all the updates you need about, y'know, who is winning and all that, and it'll be like watching CNN except absolutely nothing like watching CNN because unlike CNN we are good, and we won't have Trump people on, or Wolf Blitzer. And we promise you it will be fun. Unless uhhh well actually we won't even type that into possible existence! Really, we promise that hanging with us will make whatever happens more bearable.

You can also hang out in our Discord server with the rest of our community there. Remember: the Discord chat is reserved exclusively for our Capitalist tier members. It's really great in there! They have multiple guillotine emojis! If you would like access, you can subscribe here.

So join us as we get steadily kicked in the head by the pageant of American democracy for many hours in a row! It's gonna be....an experience. Don't suffer through it alone.

The time: 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3 (there's an election that day)

The places: twitch.tv/discourseblog and our Discord server

The participants: Discourse Blog plus special guests (ooooooooh so special) plus YOU

The goal: get through this together