Welcome to the Discourse Blog Movie Roundtable, where Discourse Blog gives you the definitive answer on whether a movie is Good or not. Today, we tackle Elvis, the recently released biopic from Baz Luhrmann (he of Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby fame) about little-known vocalist Elvis Presley.

Here is the trailer for Elvis, which stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom (no relation) Parker, Elvis’ very crooked manager.

Elvis has made lots and lots of money, so clearly audiences are enjoying it. BUT. Is it any good??? Below, the four of us each give our own take on that question. And to give this roundtable an extra twist, we’re doing it through the magical medium of audio. We also gave ourselves a 90-second time limit, just to keep things interesting. So please take a listen and see what we thought!