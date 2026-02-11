Kid Rock: the man America REALLY wanted to see, right? Right??? (Fox News)

We are painfully reminded every day that defeating the forces of fascism is not easy. These people have a lot of power and they love using every bit of it to harm the rest of us. To put it mildly, this sucks.

However. However! The fascists have an Achilles heel, one we’ve written about before: they are perhaps the biggest losers this planet has ever produced. The depth of their dedication to loserdom is sometimes breathtaking to behold. They look out at everyone being normal and not a loser and start breaking out in rage hives and screaming and crying like toddlers about how we all need to join them in their miserable little loser land.

You will get no better example of this tendency than the gold-plated, Hall of Fame, Mt. Everest-level fascist loser reaction to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show over the weekend. Hundreds of millions of people around the world watched the show and had boring, sensible reactions like “that was good” or “Bad Bunny is a talented and fun entertainer.” Or maybe they went “eh, not really my thing, but who cares.” What they did not do was run to every platform they could find and try to pretend that, no, actually, the show was both terrible and EEEEVIIIILLLL. But that is because they are not history’s greatest losers—unlike the following people I am about to mention.

Let’s take a little tour through Loser Land, shall we?