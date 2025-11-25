YouTube/Universal Studios

I wish I could tell you that today’s newsletter was going to be some deep, thoughtful accounting of this fraught moment in history, or maybe a Thanksgiving essay that straddles the line between silly remembrance and heartfelt gratitude.

Today’s newsletter is neither of those things. Chalk it up to laziness, or maybe the fact that it’s Thanksgiving week and my brain has been smoothed to frictionless glass. Probably both, and maybe even a secret third thing.

Instead, let’s take my pliable mental state and use it to answer what is, I think, one of the most pressing, least important issues of the day: Whether or not the fascist President of the United States has seen Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s triumphant return to Oz in Wicked: For Good yet.

I think he has. You might disagree. Let’s get into it.