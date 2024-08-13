I’m no psychologist, but if I had to guess, I’d say that Donald Trump is not what we’d call a “subtle” or “nuanced” thinker. His brain is less an intricate tapestry of interwoven thoughts and more of a cavernous airplane hangar housing one monolithic notion at a time.

In a way, I’m envious. This man will never experience the discomfort of cognitive dissonance that comes with living in a complex, often contradictory world, if only because he can’t manage to hold two separate ideas in his head at once. How liberating!

At the same time, Trump’s limited mental scope is probably horribly taxing when it comes to how he actually experiences the world. He can’t be happy about some things and frustrated about others and mildly interested in this and decidedly angry about that. Instead, he can only be HAPPY. Or ANGRY. Or some other emotion that takes over his entire body.

In the past few weeks, though—from around the time that Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 campaign and Kamala Harris dropped in—Trump has not seemed HAPPY or ANGRY. Instead, he has seemed as though he is HATING HIS LIFE. It’s as though he is screaming “Please make this end” every hour of every day.

Don’t believe me? Let’s look at the evidence.