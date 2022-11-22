BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk’s big bucks takeover of Twitter.com has not, shall we say, gone well. It’s been the corporate equivalent of catapulting a flaming porta-potty into another flaming porta-potty and then using their smoldering remains as a third, different porta-potty. There are many, many examples of how terribly Musk’s whole enterprise is going. To me, however, he most concrete example came on Saturday, when the beep boop car man invited former President Donald Trump back onto his favorite platform, reversing a ban that came down after Trump used it to foment a violent insurrection. It’s a hail mary move from a guy without any plan for success beyond cheap stunts couched in the sniveling Reddit framework of “lolz.”

Surprisingly — uncharacteristically even — Trump hasn’t taken the bait.