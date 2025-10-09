Discourse Blog

Discussion about this post

Jeff
9h

So what you are saying Katherine is we don't, in fact, "have to hand it to him."

This applies in all situations. Deal on paper, doesn't work in reality. I'm sure there are a few construction workers in Atlantic City who can comment on how that works out.

Jazzme
8h

Israel will not conform to our prodding them in any direction other than the compete elimination of Palestinians and others from land they lust for, will kill for. If we want to solve this nightmare it's Israel that need eliminating. We can start by stop funding them...35 billion dollars of our tax dollars to date over the past 2 years so they can continue their genocide.

Makes you proud to be an American....doesn't it.

This peace deal which Palestinians are receptive to will not be respected by Istael. So hope I'm wrong but......

