Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

This just in: Donald Trump wants the cuffs. Our kinky crooked President has taken a bold stand and declared that IF he is arrested for the crime of sleeping with porn star Stormy Daniels and then paying her hush money to cover it up, he wants the full business, including a perp walk.

Listen to this, per the Guardian:

The former president has reasoned that since he would need to go to the courthouse and surrender himself to authorities for fingerprinting and a mug shot anyway, the sources said, he might as well turn everything into a “spectacle”. But above all, people close to Trump said, he was deeply anxious that any special arrangements – like making his first court appearance by video link or skulking into the courthouse – would make him look weak or like a loser.

Hell yeah. Because you know what’s going to happen? Exactly those sort of special arrangements. The Guardian reports that people close to Trump aren’t sure that he’s serious, which makes sense, because if he does get arrested it’ll almost certainly be something quiet and civilized at Mar-a-Lago or Trump Tower and then a comfortable little Chevy Suburban ride to the courtroom.