The January 6 hearings are in full swing, and we are learning so many things. Like, did you know that the 2020 election was not stolen, despite the Trump administration’s assertion to the contrary? And did you know that many people inside Trumpworld knew the election had not been stolen and went around saying that it was not stolen? And that Rudy Giuliani is a stupid drunk?

The January 6 committee appears to be releasing information that falls into the category of “kind of already knew this, but good to have some confirmation I guess!” and so those are the big takeaways from Monday’s edition of the hearings, which focused on Trump’s efforts to lie about how the election had been swiped out from under him, even though it was very obvious that he’d lost fair and square. This will not come as a shock to anyone, but the hearings added a pungent, bleakly comic, and very official layer to what has been clear for nearly two years now. The two main standouts were Bill Stepien, Trump’s former campaign manager, and Bill Barr, Trump’s former attorney general. Both men testified that they never took the claims of election fraud seriously and that they made this clear at the time.

Cool, thanks for that. But before we all start praising these people for their truth-telling, or rush to place them on the right side of history, it’s important to ask a simple question: do any of us truly believe that Bill Stepien, or Bill Barr, or any of the other witnesses who have effectively turned state’s evidence against Trump, would have led the charge against him if his attempts to steal the 2020 election had not been as incompetent and unsuccessful? In other words: which side would they have been on if he’d pulled his plans off?