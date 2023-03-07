Twitter Screenshot / Right Wing Watch

This weekend, failed actor and plasticine Black Hole Sun guy Michael Knowles addressed the decidedly lukewarm CPAC convention, insisting to the assembled demon hordes that “there can be no middle way in dealing with transgenderism. It is all or nothing. If transgenderism is true, if men can become women, then it’s true for everybody of all ages.

“If transgenderism is false, as it is,” he continued, “If men really can’t become women, as they cannot, then it’s false for everybody too. And if it’s false, then we should not indulge it. Especially since that indulgence requires taking away the rights and customs of so many people. If it is false, then for the good of society, and especially for the good of the poor people who have fallen prey to this confusion, transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely — the whole preposterous ideology, at every level” [emphasis mine].

After many people got angry at Knowles about his comments, he proceeded to split hairs and then split them again, insisting that wanting “transgenderism” wiped from the earth didn’t mean he wanted trans people wiped from the earth.

How about we test that little theory out?

Let’s watch the video of Knowles’ comments.