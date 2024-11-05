Well folks…………it’s heeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeere. We’re leaving this space open all night for you to vent/celebrate/despair/whatever. Just be nice to each other!
Just finished up a phone banking shift. As an Objective Journalist™️ I couldn't support either candidate, so instead I simply yelled go Robert Mueller and the rule of law.
help
Watching cnn coverage for the first time in, like, 15 years. Do people watch this? Are they okay? Is cnn okay?
Also, maybe got too stoned before turning on election results but goddamn they talk fast on cnn.
Not stoned - it sounds like they’re running at 1.25x
They’re like auctioneers in hell
Dude, this whole thing and waiting to see if this country will show how truly far it's fallen really sucks. The only thing Trump has is that he promises to make life miserable and punish the people his loudest supporters hate and that just seems to be enough to make the role of President a 50/50 toss up. I still can't get over how insanely ridiculous it is we're here.
So uhhhhh how's everyone doing
My partners is laying behind the couch with our dog. Really don't know what to do. Wish we just treated this like NYE and go to bed early.
I intend to stay up all night. Call me insane, but I think Harris wins North Carolina and Iowa. This race will not be as close as 2020. Optimism!
praying that the theme of the night is Election 2024: Sometimes, You Need To Flush Twice.
We've lost to this clown again. I don't know if I am going to survive the next 5 years. But I will present my case for asylum to Dublin. They will say no. But I will ask.
I've got the same feeling that you get when waiting to find out if a disease is terminal. It's great!
I think you have to drink every time someone on television mentions their trauma from the previous elections
I volunteered as an election judge tonight and someone brought up "hanging chads" and we all said "NO".
I saw Vladimir Putin disguised as a fat dude with a beer belly down at my polling place. After he cast his illegal vote, he proceeded to move the exact requisite distance from the polls and began trying to "influence" other people heading in to cast their votes. We need at least a 3 year investigation into this and I've alerted the media.
Harris is on the ropes. I should have known she was going to lose. This nation is terminally ill. It's sick. And voter turnout appears to be sharply down from 2020.
Floridian checking in. Amendment 4 failing to pass is a gut punch. I fucking hate it here.
The people have spoken but the 2nd to last word goes to elected Electoral College delegates (not your vote...theirs). The last word will be in the court rooms of the many states where litigation happens and maybe the final last word will come from the SCOTUS.
What a fuc@ed up democracy???? we be.
Corporate power, oligarch power, AIPAC power but people power: NOT!
People
Planet
Peace
Election Night Open Thread
Election Night Open Thread
Election Night Open Thread
Well folks…………it’s heeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeere. We’re leaving this space open all night for you to vent/celebrate/despair/whatever. Just be nice to each other!
Just finished up a phone banking shift. As an Objective Journalist™️ I couldn't support either candidate, so instead I simply yelled go Robert Mueller and the rule of law.
help
Watching cnn coverage for the first time in, like, 15 years. Do people watch this? Are they okay? Is cnn okay?
Also, maybe got too stoned before turning on election results but goddamn they talk fast on cnn.
Not stoned - it sounds like they’re running at 1.25x
They’re like auctioneers in hell
Dude, this whole thing and waiting to see if this country will show how truly far it's fallen really sucks. The only thing Trump has is that he promises to make life miserable and punish the people his loudest supporters hate and that just seems to be enough to make the role of President a 50/50 toss up. I still can't get over how insanely ridiculous it is we're here.
So uhhhhh how's everyone doing
My partners is laying behind the couch with our dog. Really don't know what to do. Wish we just treated this like NYE and go to bed early.
I intend to stay up all night. Call me insane, but I think Harris wins North Carolina and Iowa. This race will not be as close as 2020. Optimism!
praying that the theme of the night is Election 2024: Sometimes, You Need To Flush Twice.
We've lost to this clown again. I don't know if I am going to survive the next 5 years. But I will present my case for asylum to Dublin. They will say no. But I will ask.
I've got the same feeling that you get when waiting to find out if a disease is terminal. It's great!
I think you have to drink every time someone on television mentions their trauma from the previous elections
I volunteered as an election judge tonight and someone brought up "hanging chads" and we all said "NO".
I saw Vladimir Putin disguised as a fat dude with a beer belly down at my polling place. After he cast his illegal vote, he proceeded to move the exact requisite distance from the polls and began trying to "influence" other people heading in to cast their votes. We need at least a 3 year investigation into this and I've alerted the media.
Harris is on the ropes. I should have known she was going to lose. This nation is terminally ill. It's sick. And voter turnout appears to be sharply down from 2020.
Floridian checking in. Amendment 4 failing to pass is a gut punch. I fucking hate it here.
The people have spoken but the 2nd to last word goes to elected Electoral College delegates (not your vote...theirs). The last word will be in the court rooms of the many states where litigation happens and maybe the final last word will come from the SCOTUS.
What a fuc@ed up democracy???? we be.
Corporate power, oligarch power, AIPAC power but people power: NOT!
People
Planet
Peace