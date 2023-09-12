(Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

They say that variety is the spice of life. With that in mind, it’s understandable that Elon Musk would want to pump the breaks on his usual 9-5 of inciting antisemitism among the digital chud class, and try something differently stimulating instead — if nothing else than as a palate cleanser between rounds of “blaming things on the Jews” and “acknowledging that he has another secret child with a stupid name.” Which is why this week Musk chose to remind everyone that, yes, he did shove a bunch of computers into a bunch of monkey brains, and no, those monkeys definitely did not survive the process.

