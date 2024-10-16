Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk has been friendly with the Trump administration for the better part of a decade. In 2017, he briefly joined and then stepped down from a business “advisory council” with other major Fortune 500 figures. At the time, Musk’s presence on the council might have appeared incompatible with Trump’s policies — in particular, pulling out of the Paris Climate Accords — but the two men seem to have repaired their relationship easily. Trump values loyalty, but for a guy with more money than God, he’s always willing to forgive. And you can see why: Musk is now putting his dollars to work in one of the most cynical, slimy ways possible.

As HuffPost’s Daniel Marans reported, Musk is bankrolling a dark money group running anti-Harris ads that seek to exploit the Democratic Party’s rift over Israel policy. It’s classic right wing bullshit: one set of ads portrays Harris as too sympathetic to Palestinians, the other set portrays her as too sympathetic to Israel. From HuffPost: