Elon Musk Hits a New All-Time Low
Inconsistent, cynical bullshit is par for the course with this guy.
Elon Musk has been friendly with the Trump administration for the better part of a decade. In 2017, he briefly joined and then stepped down from a business “advisory council” with other major Fortune 500 figures. At the time, Musk’s presence on the council might have appeared incompatible with Trump’s policies — in particular, pulling out of the Paris Climate Accords — but the two men seem to have repaired their relationship easily. Trump values loyalty, but for a guy with more money than God, he’s always willing to forgive. And you can see why: Musk is now putting his dollars to work in one of the most cynical, slimy ways possible.
As HuffPost’s Daniel Marans reported, Musk is bankrolling a dark money group running anti-Harris ads that seek to exploit the Democratic Party’s rift over Israel policy. It’s classic right wing bullshit: one set of ads portrays Harris as too sympathetic to Palestinians, the other set portrays her as too sympathetic to Israel. From HuffPost:
Here’s how it works: In areas of Michigan with large numbers of Arab and Muslim voters, Future Coalition PAC is running digital ads about how Vice President Kamala Harris is a staunch and unyielding supporter of Israel.
“Kamala and Doug, America’s pro-Israel power couple,” the narrator of one of the group’s ads declares after discussing Israel’s “noble fight against the radical terrorists in Gaza.” One mail item from the group says Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, “leans on Jewish husband Doug Emhoff to advise on high-level pro-Israel policies.”
[…]
But it’s the second component of Future Coalition PAC’s advertising that really raises its cynicism to new heights. The group is simultaneously targeting Pennsylvania’s Jewish voters with advertisements claiming Harris has been “pandering” to Palestinians.
“In Jewish communities throughout America, questions are being asked: Why did Kamala Harris support denying Israel the weapons needed to defeat the Hamas terrorists who massacred thousands?” the 30-second spot says. “And why did Harris show sympathy for college protesters who are rabidly antisemitic?”
