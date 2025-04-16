Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

One of the issues that I have recently changed my mind on is the overall concept of “natalism,” which, in short, suggests that human beings should be having more children. For a long time my concept of human birthrates was that there were a ton of people and our planet was approaching a level of unsustainable growth. This, it turns out, is not true — in fact, it is the opposite. Birth rates are declining basically everywhere, for reasons that no one can fully explain, and in a generation or two this could become an existential problem for the human race. I came around on this thanks to a mammoth New Yorker article on the subject, which was well-summarized on an episode of a New Yorker podcast, but the gist is this: The fact that fewer people are having children could be a very big problem not a long time down the road but in our lifetimes, specifically because of the sociological effects of simply not having enough young people to pass on skills and knowledge to.

The problem with natalism politically, of course, is that some of the most demented and evil people have seized on and almost completely dominated the issue, using it to promote eugenics and racism and even, in some cases, their own personal psychosexual kinks. A good example of this is Elon Musk, who… yuck. Yuck!

As the Wall Street Journal reported today:

Musk has had at least 14 children with four women, including the pop musician Grimes and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain computer company Neuralink. Multiple sources close to the tech entrepreneur said they believe the true number of Musk’s children is much higher than publicly known. In Musk’s dark view of the world, civilization is under threat because of a declining population. He is driven to correct the historic moment by helping seed the earth with more human beings of high intelligence, according to people familiar with the matter.

You can see the immediate problem here. Civilization under threat because of declining population? Yes, possibly reflected by current sociological science. “Seed the earth with more human beings of high intelligence?” YIKES. Yikes.