Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

It is very popular these days to say “get money out of politics.” It makes sense! People on the left say it and people on the right say it. Some of them mean it more than others. Others just don’t really know what it means.

All of this is understandable, because there is so, so much money being circulated in politics right now. On a surface level, the rallying cry generally applies to overturning the Citizens United decision, which is one of the biggest reasons why we currently have this absurdist situation of Super PACs and dark money all over the place. That is certainly significant, but there’s more. There’s always more. Take this, for example: