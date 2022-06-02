It’s Pride month again, which means it’s time for everyone’s favorite game: the world’s top villains throwing up a rainbow logo in the hopes we’ll forget about all the bad shit they do!

By this point, I would hope to be so desensitized to the annual cynicism and hypocrisy of this exercise, but every year, murderous brands, blood-soaked government entities, and tone-deaf corporations manage to reach new lows, and I find myself slack-jawed yet again. 2022 has proved no different. This year, though, I thought I’d do a formal ranking of some of the most egregious stuff I’ve seen, from least to most evil. Let me tell you…this was very, very hard to do. There are SO many terrible examples out there. But I’m restricting myself to a top 10 to preserve my own sanity, and yours. So, without further ado, here are the worst Pride “celebrations,” ranked.