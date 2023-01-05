Acting like Donald Trump Lite(TM) until the bitter end, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has sought refuge from the inauguration of his successor, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in sunny Orlando, Florida.

According to tradition, Bolsonaro was meant to be present at the inauguration to pass Lula the presidential sash, a symbol of the peaceful and orderly transition of power. But as is becoming a trend among the far right, Bolsonaro wanted no part in that after casting doubt on the integrity of the Brazilian election. What was he doing instead, you ask?