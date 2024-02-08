Fox News

After years of fear-mongering about gang violence sweeping the nation to an audience of America’s most gullible peepaws and meemaws, the folks at Fox News finally landed their white whale: an honest-to-god instance of organized street barbarism, live and in person, and smack dab in the middle of prime time. Imagine if Ghost Hunters actually managed to film a poltergeist from beyond the grave, or if Bigfoot wandered onto the set of Unsolved Mysteries and introduced himself by name to the camera.

Share

Let me set the scene: a dreary winter night in Manhattan. An ordinary New Yorker, minding his business. Suddenly, without warning, he’s swarmed by half a dozen men, all wearing easily identifiable gang colors. They surround him, yelling and shoving. Their leader encourages them from the sidelines as he yells about staying off his turf. And throughout it all, Fox News’ Sean Hannity, the network’s main attraction, urges his cameras onward, demanding they pan and swivel to catch every detail of the assault to show real America that if it can happen in Midtown, it can happen in YOUR town, too.

Here’s where it all falls apart.