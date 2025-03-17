Kent Nishimura for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The failure of the Democratic Party in 2025 is so deep, so multifaceted, and so all-encompassing that it can be difficult to get your arms around. It’s like if every organ in your body went kaput one after the other, or every room in your house suddenly sprung a leak. How can you even begin to figure out the biggest issue when the entire structure is collapsing?

Sometimes, though, the universe provides you with, if not the one and only answer, then at least a very handy distillation of the problem. So it was on Sunday, when The New York Times published a long interview with the most powerful Democrat in America right now, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The interview, which was conducted by Lulu Garcia-Navarro, came a couple of days after Schumer made the instantly infamous decision to lend a bipartisan sheen of acceptance to Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s ongoing decimation of the federal government. I won’t spend too much time on that choice, except to say that it takes a certain kind of super-incompetence to unite every single wing of the Democratic Party against you. This is a group that loves doing the worst and stupidest thing possible—if you can’t find more than a few friends there, it’s beyond bleak. (Side note: we here at Discourse Blog have been saying Schumer should be canned for nearly five years. Where have the rest of you chumps been???)

Instead, I’d like to focus on the rest of the interview, because every last letter of it provides a window into the hell that is the modern Democratic machine. If you looked up a definition of “we’re doomed,” you would find this interview there.

Let’s get into the lowlights!