Screenshot: the Wall Street Journal

It’s not news to anyone reading this blog that the national news coverage of the crisis in Gaza has frequently been abysmal. From sycophantic devotion to the passive voice to bizarre profiles of female ​​Israeli soldiers (yes, The New York Times’ misdeeds alone could take up an entire blog!!), it’s been many long months of failure on the part of mainstream media to call the genocide of Palestinians what it is. Still, nothing we’ve seen so far comes close to what the Wall Street Journal ran last Friday.

Honestly “ran” or “posted” don’t even feel like the right words for this. It’s a shitpost, it’s a virtual match to a virtual pool filled with gasoline, it’s hate speech, it’s full-on Joker mode. It’s one of the worst things you will ever read, and it’s already had dangerous consequences.

The trouble starts with literally the first paragraph.