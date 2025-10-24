Today’s Gaza Fundraiser of the Week is for Noor Ghad, a 22-year-old mother of two whose husband was killed when Israel bombed Nasser Hospital in late August. She is trying to start a breadmaking business so she can make some money for her and her kids.

From the fundraiser:

Her husband had initially traveled south in search of food and aid for their family when he was caught in an earlier blast and lost his left foot. Those familiar with Noor’s story know we had scrambled to raise funds to cover her transport so that she could go take care of him after his injury. In a tragic turn of events, she made it south mere days before he was murdered in the hospital.

Her resiliency shines through this unthinkable tragedy; with no time to grieve and no home to return to, her only goal now is to provide for her children, Fares (5) and Elaine (11 months).

As a single mother in Gaza, her options are limited for financial independence.

Over the past month, our mutual aid objectives shifted to help her return north to accomplish this goal. First, we raised money to help the three of them return to the site of their destroyed home. It was a small consolation, but she takes solace in being back there.

Now, Noor believes with our help she can create a small breadmaking business to sell baked goods. (She tested this idea with limited success; she proved there was demand, but due to only having a single hot pan over a fire, Noor could not increase her production to yield meaningful results. That’s where we come in!)