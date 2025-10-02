Today’s Gaza fundraiser comes to us through a friend of the blog who has been in touch with mom Asmaa for the last 18 months. Asmaa’s home in the northern Gaza Strip was destroyed and she and her girls (ages 7 and 4) have since been displaced more than six times.

Fundraiser organizer Eren writes:

“Asmaa’s husband is missing and she is left alone with her two little girls in a tent, with no source of livelihood to survive. She also needs to pay the debts of her destroyed house, despite not even having money to feed her daughters. Due to the dire living conditions and the lack of clean and adequate food & water, Asmaa’s daughters have been very sick.”

Asmaa herself writes, “My daughters are dehydrated and anemic from malnutrition and my situation is very difficult.”

Donate here to help this family with much-needed necessities and medical care.

If you’re in a position to give, remember you can find the full list of of our Gaza fundraisers here. All of the efforts we’ve shared are still in need of funds and could use your support now more than ever. Thank you to each and every one of you who have given something so far. No amount is too small to make a difference. If you can’t donate, sharing is a wonderful way to lend your support as well.