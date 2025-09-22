Today’s Gaza fundraiser is simple: a little baby named Maryam needs a tent. Maryam is just over two months old, and she has three siblings, and a mother, and they all need a place to live. (Over 1.3 million people in Gaza currently lack tents, and the tents that are there are often heavily damaged.)

Maryam’s friend Laura writes:

[The] old tent is broken and has so many holes, it doesn't protect them and winter is coming. Maryam's mum is very worried about her little baby because winter is very dangerous for [a] baby like Maryam. So please save Maryam.

Please save Maryam. Here’s the link to the donation.

Share

You can find all of our Gaza fundraisers here.