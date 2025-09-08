This week’s Gaza fundraiser comes from Hadeel, a woman in Gaza City. She has a little boy, and is about to have another child, and she needs help.

Hadeel writes:

I am the mother of my son, Karim, who is a year and a half old, and I am expecting a baby girl soon amidst a harsh war and severe famine.



Karim was born during the war and has grown up facing its harsh realities. Today, he often goes hungry, and as a pregnant mother, my body grows weaker every day. I fear that my baby girl will come into this world without food, essentials, or medical care.



I write to you from the heart of our struggle, from a house damaged by war that still shelters us, but cannot protect us from hunger. What we need today is not walls or buildings, but a morsel of food to save Karim and a drop of milk to sustain my unborn daughter.

An update to Hadeel’s fundraiser tells us that she and her family are now trapped in the middle of Israel’s latest assault on Gaza City. So they are desperate and also in real peril.

Let’s show them that there are people out there who are on their side. Donate to Hadeel’s fundraiser here.

Share

You can find a link to all of our Gaza fundraisers here.