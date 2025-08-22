Here is something we can surely try and help happen in our fundraiser this week: Abdul Rahman Salama is in Gaza, he wants to be a journalist, and he needs a phone.

Could there be anything more Discourse Blog than this?

He writes:

A few days ago, my phone broke down. I managed to fix it temporarily, but I was told it won’t last long. My phone is the only way I can stay connected with the world and the only tool I have to raise donations to support myself and my family in these difficult times. Despite everything, I still carry a dream that has never died inside me: to become a journalist, like the late journalist Anas Al-Sharif, who told the truth with courage until his last moment. I want to continue his path, to show the world what is happening in Gaza, and to be a voice for my people.

Come on now. Let’s help a young man become a journalist! Let’s help Abdul get a phone! Let’s do this!

Click here to donate.

Share