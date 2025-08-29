This week’s Gaza fundraiser comes from Duaa, who is trying to help her aging parents in northern Gaza find some kind of safety. Duaa writes:

My father is very old and unwell; his health prevents him from fleeing or seeking shelter with every explosion. My mother, despite her own age and exhaustion, does everything she can to protect him, but the danger around them grows worse each day. …Our only hope now is to move them to safety. We are trying to find a small apartment in the central area of Gaza, or anywhere safer than the north — just a roof to protect them from death, and a place where they can live their final years in peace. We need monthly assistance to cover rent and displacement costs, so they don’t remain trapped in this cycle of danger.

Can you dig deep so that these two people can be a little more protected from the genocide? Click here to donate.

And thank you so much for your continued dedication to Gaza. We know you’ve been giving money for all of the fundraisers we’ve posted. You are all incredible people.

Again, here’s the link.

