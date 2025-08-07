Discourse Blog

Discourse Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
6h

Is there a Palestine General Relief Fund I can support rather than supporting individual families

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Discourse Blog Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture