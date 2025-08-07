This week’s Gaza fundraiser is for 17-year-old Noor and her family.

Noor is one of seven siblings. She’s in high school—or was until Israel destroyed all the schools in Gaza.

Here’s some of what she has to say:

In mid-2023, we were all living very comfortably. My brother Karim who was 28 had just started his Master's Degree in English and was about to have his first child. My elder sister Mai, who is 25, used to work as a teacher in private schools. She also has a two year daughter named Maria. Dima, our second eldest sister is a fifth-year medical student and is 23. She was supposed to take graduate medical school in 2025. Lama is 21 years old and she is a fourth-year student at the university. Baraa our brother, is 18 years old and a high school student who was aiming to join the Faculty of Medicine. Lastly Muhammad, my younger brother is 7 years old and a first-year student studying in the Primary school. After the war started our homes were destroyed and we lost everything. […]In the Saftawi area we lost our childhood home and along with it the beautiful memories that we have never forgotten and will never forget. Our lives have been completely destroyed now that we are living in a conflict zone where fear and hunger are merciless for both young and old and diseases are widespread such as jaundice and other skin epidemics. […]Currently we are in a tent that does not protect us from the cold, rain or bombing. This war has destroyed our lives, and it has destroyed places of education such as schools and universities, as well as places of health such as hospitals and pharmacies. Gaza is now just a gray area devoid of life. So if you want to help me you can donate.

This is a reminder that, despite its many, many hardships and deprivations, Gaza was a real place before the genocide. People were pursuing real dreams and living real, full lives. They still want to do that, but now their world has been obliterated.

Noor has so far raised just $250 for her campaign. The last donation came in two months ago.

Send some money her way if you can.