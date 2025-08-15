For this week’s Gaza fundraiser we’re featuring Rida and her family.

Rida is part of a family of seven. Her oldest child was killed by Israel. Here’s some of what she has to say:

We lost our eldest son, Anas, a 22-year-old young man full of dreams and hope. He was killed in a sudden airstrike. His death shattered our hearts and left behind a deep void—not only emotionally, but also in the responsibilities he used to carry for our family.

My husband is currently unemployed due to the ongoing crisis, and my other children are too young to work.

We live in constant fear, not knowing if we will make it through the night. Even the most basic needs—food, medicine, safety—are beyond our reach.

There are days when we can’t find bread to eat. Nights are filled with explosions, fear, and the cries of hungry children.

I write these words with a broken heart—not only because I lost my son, but because I fear losing the rest of my family to hunger, illness, or war.