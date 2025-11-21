This week’s fundraiser gives you the chance to help try to keep some people in Gaza a little warmer as the temperatures drop.

Here’s how fundraiser Essie Richards explains it:

Families in Gaza are facing another harsh winter in tents. No heating. No insulation. Freezing nights with children. Circle is pooling our resources to send winter survival money directly to Palestinian families. You’re invited to join us. How it works: £5 helps toward blankets and warm supplies

£15 means warm clothes for children

£45 buys a blanket for a family

Small gifts become collective warmth

We’ll pool donations and distribute fairly to the 5 families we’re supporting. Money goes directly to families who choose what they need most urgently.

“Winter survival money” is exactly right. It gets really, really cold at night in Gaza, especially for the tens of thousands of people still living in tents. Dig deep if you can so that even a few people can bundle up.

The link to the fundraiser is here. Thank you as always.

If you want to donate to some of our other Gaza fundraisers, click here.

